During the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar showcased his trademark wit by teasing his co-star Tiger Shroff. With a playful jab, Akshay remarked, "Hamesh Ek h Disha Pr rhna hai," (always focused on Disha), eliciting laughter from the audience. Tiger couldn't hide his laughter because Disha Patani was his ex-girlfriend, and he knew Akshay said this to tease him. They laughed and settled the matter on stage with a warm hug. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Did This Dialogue of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Take a DIG at FFilm'sClash With Ajay DDevgn'sMaidaan? (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar And Tiger SShroff'sBanter At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Launch

