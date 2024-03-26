Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portray elite soldiers in the upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, who embark on a mission to stop a vengeful masked villain intending to utilise an AI weapon to destroy India. The antagonist, portrayed by Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, is unveiled in the trailer as ‘pralay’ (apocalypse), donning a mask, sporting long hair and brandishing a massive machine gun. It also offers glimpses of Ronit Roy’s character, who emphasises the need to apprehend this ‘psychopath’ and suggests the necessity of two ‘bigger psychos’. Beyond the power-packed performances, catchy lines and showdown between Akshay, Tiger and a masked Prithviraj, what will capture your attention is the protagonists’ dialogue, leaving viewers pondering if it’s a dig at Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Epic Showdown With Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran Steals the Show in This Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

For those unaware, Maidaan, the biographical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is set to hit theatres on April 10, the same day as the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Almost at the 2.20 minute of the clip, Tiger’s dialogue, “Ye maidaan tera zaroora hoga (The battlefield maybe yours”, followed by Akshay’s addition, “Lekin iss khel k sabse purane khilaadi hum hai (But we are the oldest players of this game)”, it will leave you wondering about the two big box office clash set to happen on this Eid. What do you think? Is this hinting at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s clash with Maidaan? Maidaan: Ajay Devgn-Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on April 10, to Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (View Poster).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. The film is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. On the other hand, Maidaan, revolving around the life and journey of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects.

