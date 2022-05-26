Gurfateh Pirzada, Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya are all set to make their debuts in Bollywood with the film Bedhadak produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The trio looked absolutely ravishing at KJo’s 50th birthday bash. Shanaya looked stunning in a black thigh-high slit dress, whereas the boys looked dapper in black formal suits. Bedhadak: Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor And Gurfateh Pirzada Make For A Stylish Trio In Their Debut Film! Check Out The Posters Shared By Karan Johar.

Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by filmygyantelly1.com (@filmygyantelly1.comm)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)