Karan Johar has announced the names of the latest additions to the Dharma Family. Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada would be making their Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak that’s directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under Dharma Productions’ banner. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada In Bedhadak

We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!❤️ Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan. pic.twitter.com/5FIAzcfZWm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

