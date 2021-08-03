It was a few minutes back when Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom trailer was out! While Khiladi Kumar looks amazing in the video and has nailed the act as a spy, the internet wants the attention to shift to Lara Dutta as the former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in the flick. At first glance, she is unrecognisable in the trailer, but eventually, you understand it's her. Netizens are lauding her transformation. Check out the reactions below. Bell Bottom Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Fit, Fab and on a Mission in This Spy Thriller (Watch Video).

Yusss!

Give this makeup artist a national award in advance.. Did anyone noticed?? She is #laradutta 😲😲 Phenomenal work 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/sSCCHsTzuo — Ronick (@ronik9468) August 3, 2021

Guess No One!

Appreciation tweet for the makeup artists of #BellBottom Who recognised Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi in the trailer? #BellBottomTrailer #BellbottomInCinemasAug19 pic.twitter.com/lyvAtbrJiP — ★ Akkian_Rishi ★ (@SkyStar04510789) August 3, 2021

Indeed!

UNIMAGINABLE 😍 Screen Caps of #LaraDutta as Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi in #BellBottomTrailer I think she has nailed it ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/I14Z7zI858 — Lara Dutta Fan Club (@LaraDuttaFC) August 3, 2021

Hehe!

Lara as Indira Gandhi!

Here's Bell Bottom Trailer:

