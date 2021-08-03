Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer is finally out! Going by the video, we see Akki as a married man, a national-level chess player, a guy with a sharp memory, and more. In a nutshell, he plays a multi-talented lad in the flick who is on a mission to save people. FYI, Bell Bottom is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the 80s.

Watch Bell Bottom Trailer:

