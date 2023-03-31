Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa, which released in theatres on the occasion of Ram Navami, has earned a decent sum on its opening day. Well, as the action thriller movie has managed to mint a total of Rs 11.20 crore on day one at the box office. The film is an official Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1:

#Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 [#RamNavmi]… Healthy footfalls during spot bookings - towards evening shows specifically - compensate for the low turnout in morning + noon shows… Thu ₹ 11.20 cr. #India biz. Day 1 biz tilts more towards mass centres, with #Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/dbQ4M0juh4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2023

