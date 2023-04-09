Ajay Devgn's latest release Bholaa is earning well at the box office. The movie which surpassed Rs 50 crore mark long back, has managed to mint Rs 67.39 crore in ten days in India. The movie collected Rs 3.90 crore on its tenth day. Bholaa also starring Tabu happens to be an official Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bholaa Box Office Update:

After getting a boost on [second] Fri due to #GoodFriday holiday, #Bholaa witnesses limited growth on [second] Sat… [Week 2] Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 67.39 cr. #India biz. Biz at a glance… ⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 59.98 cr [8 days]#BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/ZJQzWOBQE8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2023

