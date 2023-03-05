Your wait is finally over! As Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa trailer will be out on March 6. The first full-fledged glimpse from the movie will unveil at 2:18 PM IST on the said date. Apart from the leads, the actioner also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao in key roles and has a cameo by Abhishek Bachchan. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares This BTS Video to Wish Co-Star Tabu on Her 52nd Birthday – WATCH.

Bholaa Trailer on March 6:

