Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to have its OTT premiere on Netflix on June 19. Earlier, the flick was released in theatres on May 20 and got a huge positive reactions from the critics. Netflix took to social media and confirmed the OTT release date of the horror-comedy film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Film Is A Horror Tale Filled With Humour (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Our aankhein, baatein and basically everything are Bhool Bhulaiyaa because we can't keep calm anymore 🎉 BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 ARRIVES ON NETFLIX JUNE 19 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mVM6jZub5R — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 17, 2022

