The official teaser of the much-awaited movie Bhuj: The Pride of India is finally out! The film is based on extraordinary events during the 1971 Indo‑Pak war. The little glimpse sees Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. In the movie, Ajay plays the role of squadron leader Vijay Kumar Karnik. The trailer of Bhuj to be out on July 12.

Watch Bhuj: The Pride of India Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)