Bipasha Basu, at 45, rings in her birthday amidst blissful celebrations in the Maldives! Capturing heartwarming moments with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi, their joyful family basks in sunlit love and poolside kisses. 'My Perfect Birthday,' says Bipasha. Amidst turquoise waters and radiant skies, her birthday extravaganza emanates sheer happiness and serenity.

Bipasha Shares Pic On Her Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

