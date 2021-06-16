Actor and BJP politician, Mithun Chakraborty who has a case file against him for his controversial speech during the election campaign of West Bengal polls is now being questioned by the police with regards to the same. It is alleged that the actor's speech was the root cause of post-poll violence in the state.

ANI:

