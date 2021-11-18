Just a few hours after the makers of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer crime-drama Bob Biswas announced that the film is set to premiere on streaming service ZEE5 on December 3, they have also revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow at 12 Pm.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)