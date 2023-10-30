The guest lineup for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 has been unveiled, generating anticipation among fans. This upcoming episode will feature the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby. In a recently released promo, Karan Johar hails them as "unapologetic and unassuming legacy movie stars" as they grace the couch. The episode promises intriguing moments, with Sunny Deol delving into the authenticity of box office numbers for Gadar 2 and Bobby Deol sharing a humorous anecdote about Salman Khan's advice during a challenging phase in his career. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Five Candid Revelations Made by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar's Chat Show.

Watch KWK 8 Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

