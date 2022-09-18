Since it's release, Brahmastra has garnered mixed reactions from public. Having said that, the section of people who've disliked this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's movie have pointed out many mistakes in the same. Now, today, Karan Johar was seen replying to a netizen who questioned the logic of Amitabh Bachchan's (Guru) ashram being on 'google maps' in the flick. To which, KJo had quite an apt revert. Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps! https://t.co/y6IcOXH086 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 18, 2022

