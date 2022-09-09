The much-awaited film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, has finally released in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Naga Chaitanya, the film has opened to mixed response from critics. While many have labelled the film as a visual fest, but at the same time it has been tagged as a movie with a weak screenplay. Take a look at what critics have said about Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display.

NDTV Movies – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a spectacular production that benefits immensely from the VFX done by DNEG. The crucial action scenes, even as they strain credibility, throb with life and deliver their share of excitement.

News18.com – The romance between Shiva and Isha is probably the weakest thing of the plot and sticks out like a sore thumb. But Mukerji gives us a terrific interval point, and the film moves briskly in its second half, and gives us one of the most amazingly shot climax achieved through a combination of special effects and thrilling in-camera shots.

Free Press Journal – With the runtime of 166 minutes, Ayan has completely wasted his screenplay by overdoing the romance between real-life couple Ranbir-Alia. A so-called critique-proof film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ might have a larger-than-life scale, grandeur, and visual spectacle but nothing more to this run-of-the-mill good v/s evil story.

Scroll.in – While Brahmastra isn’t lacking in ambition, Mukerji’s screenplay doesn’t trust its instincts enough. The film’s themes are spray-painted on the screen in giant letters and then further explained by Bachchan’s voiceover.

The Indian Express – Films so stuffed with special effects need to maintain a balance between parts which are meant to blow us away with their wares, and the parts which allow it to slow down and breathe. The VFX is non-stop (at one point, a troll-like army appears, and disappears), the blaring music keeps wanting to bludgeon us into submission, and we are left yearning for magic.

Hindustan Times – While the story of Brahmastra was never really meant to be simple, it's the magic of VFX (all made in India), treatment of the astras, and grandeur of everything surrounding the characters that make it a visual spectacle and truly a cinematic experience to be enjoyed on the big screen.

