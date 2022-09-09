Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released at the big screens today and going by its craze, seems like this one will pack quite a punch at the box office. While fans and critics have showered mixed response on the Ayan Mukerji directorial, meme churners are doing their job and mocking the VFX-infused film. As many Brahmastra memes have made it to the internet. Here, check out a few of them below. Brahmastra: From Swades to Harry Potter, 10 Movies and Series Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-Starrer Reminded Us Of (SPOILER ALERT).

Ranbir Kapoor Trolled

'MCU Fans RN'

'Brahmastra Minus VFX'

'Disappointing'

'Ramayan' Wins

Ramayan VFX better and more engaging entertaining and powerful than #BrahmastraMovie #BrahmashtraReview Enjoy it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QAxQ5dI4wj — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)