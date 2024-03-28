Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, immediately jetted off to Munich on March 28. The actor who will also star in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion has an interesting challenge for football star Harry Kane before he meets him at the Allianz Arena for a Bundesliga match. On his arrival in Germany, Kartik Aaryan received a signed Bayern Munich jersey from Kane. Sharing a video on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kane and also challenged him with a task. Kartik Aaryan asked the football superstar to say a dialogue from his upcoming film - "Chandu nahi champion hai main". Kartik Aaryan Jets Off to Munich Post Wrapping Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Schedule (See Pic).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan’s Insta Post with Harry Kane Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Bayern (@fcbayern)

