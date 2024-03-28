Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, has been announced; it has created a lot of excitement among fans who await to have another thrilling dosage of the popular horror franchise. On March 27, Kartik shared a BTS picture with Triptii Dimri on his social media to announce that the first schedule for the film has been finished. Almost a day after that, Kartik Aaryan shared a quick update on his Instagram stories today, March 28, letting fans know he's touched down in Munich, Germany. Whether it's for a mini vacation or work-related remains unknown. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Drops BTS Picture With Triptii Dimri As First Schedule Wraps Up for Upcoming Horror Franchise.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan’s Insta Story Here:

Kartik Aaryan's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

