After the release of the first poster of Chehre, many people discussed how Rhea Chakroborty's name was missing from the poster. Many even speculated that the actress has been removed by the makers after the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Speaking about why the makers decided to keep her name missing in the poster, Anand Pandit told IndianExpress.com, "I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. She’s gone through enough turmoil in her life, and we didn’t want to add more ripples. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable."

