Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster historical drama Chhaava is soon set to hit the INR 400 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film collected INR 25.02 crore on its 13th day, taking its total to INR 397.86 crore. With such steady earnings, it’s set to cross the milestone soon. The makers of Chhaava have also announced the Telugu version of the film will hit theatres on March 7. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama Has Become 2025’s First True Blockbuster.

‘Chhaava’ Movie Collection

#Chhaava shines on its second Wednesday, benefitting from the partial #MahaShivratri holiday... The film records stronger numbers than Tuesday and Monday, maintaining its exceptional run.#Chhaava is set to enter the prestigious ₹ 400 cr Club today [second Thursday; Day 14],… pic.twitter.com/6HCVgJZC1W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2025

