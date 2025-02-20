The historical epic Chhaava, which hit theaters on February 14, has stormed past the INR 200 crore mark in India. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the film has amassed an impressive INR 203.68 crore at the domestic box office. Celebrating the milestone, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a powerful caption, quoting a line from the film: “Haathi, ghode, top, talwarein, fauj toh teri saari hai... Par zanjeer mein jakda raja mera, ab bhi sab pe bhaari hai! (Elephants, horses, cannons, and swords—your entire army stands tall… But my king, though bound in chains, still overpowers them all!). His post has added to the excitement as Chhaava continues its box office success. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Historical Epic Surpasses INR 200 Crore Mark in India

‘Chhaava’ Movie Collection

200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the ₹ 200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]. With a massive ₹ 30 cr+ collection on Wednesday, #Chhaava has hit it… pic.twitter.com/kO1QqUuZv2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2025

Vicky Kaushal Celebrating Box Office Success of ‘Chhaava’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

