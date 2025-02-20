Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical epic Chhaava has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Dominating the box office, the film surpassed the INR 200 crore mark within a week of its release. On its sixth day, Chhaava witnessed a remarkable surge, earning INR 32.40 crore, thanks to the Shivaji Jayanti holiday boost. The film’s total collection in India now stands at INR 203.68 crore. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biographical drama depicting the life of the Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Chhaava' Box Office Update

200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the ₹ 200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]. With a massive ₹ 30 cr+ collection on Wednesday, #Chhaava has hit it… pic.twitter.com/kO1QqUuZv2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2025

Watch 'Chhaava' Trailer:

