Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is the upcoming film starring Yagya Bhasin as Chhota Bheem. The teaser showcases how the young superhero and his brave gang confront the evil Damyaan to safeguard Dholakpur. The film also starring Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande is set to be released on May 24. Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande To Star In Chhota Bheem Live Action Film.

Watch The Teaser Of Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)