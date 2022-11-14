Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, a baby boy in April 2021. As it is Children’s Day, Kajal shared a picture wishing her son Neil his first celebration. She took to social media to share a post with her baby with a caption that read: ‘Happy first childrens day my darling boy #Neilkitchlu ️ you bring me so much joy‘. Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal Confirms Kamal Haasan’s Much-Delayed Thriller With Shankar Will Resume Shoot From September.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

