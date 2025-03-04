"Zohra Jabeen", the first song from upcoming Bollywood biggie Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna was finally unveiled on Tuesday (March 4). The 2-minute 43-second song, sung by Nakash Aziz and Devi Negi, is set at a lively party where everyone is dressed in shimmery outfits. The festive vibe, combined with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry and the infectious beats of the track, is sure to get you grooving. Rashmika makes sure you can't take your eyes off her with her sizzling dance moves. One thing is certain - the hook step is sure to take the internet by storm in the coming days. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. ‘Sikandar’ First Song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ Teaser Out: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Dance Floor on Fire, Track Drops Soon (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Zohra Jabeen’:

