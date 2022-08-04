Kajal Aggarwal went live on Instagram and shared some important updates. During the live session, Kajal revealed that shoot of Kamal Haasan’s much-delayed thriller Indian 2 to resume from September 13. Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu (posthumously) and Samuthirakani. Indian 2: Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Agarwal Confirmed to Star in the Kamal Haasan, Siddharth Starrer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

"Resuming #Indian2 shooting from 13th September" - @MsKajalAggarwal during her insta live Nice 👌👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 4, 2022

