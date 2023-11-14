Salman Khan's latest film, Tiger 3, was released on November 12 and has been exceptionally well-received by fans and spectators. With a total collection of Rs 101 crores on the second day of release, the film has achieved significant commercial success all over India. Meanwhile, experiencing a substantial increase in footfalls with each passing day, Khan recently organised a special screening for children on Children's Day. Undoubtedly, the kids had a gala time and appreciated this new experience. Salman met them, spent time conversing with them, and celebrated the occasion. It appears Salman relived his childhood while interacting with the kids. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action Thriller Collects Rs 101 Crore in India, Becomes Third Hindi Film of 2023 To Achieve a Century Within 48 Hours!.

Check Out Salman Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check Out Tiger 3 BO Collection Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)