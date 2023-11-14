Tiger 3 enters the 100 crore club within just two days of its release, marking a remarkable achievement. Following the impressive Day 2 performance in key regions like Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the film's total collection stands at Rs 101 crores for the Hindi version. The film, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi has bounced back with extraordinary growth on Day 2 after a slightly subdued opening, joining the ranks of Pathaan and Jawan as the third Hindi film of 2023 to achieve a century in just 48 hours. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Film Roars to Record-Breaking Success! Becomes Highest Grossing Overseas Opening Day on Diwali With Rs 94 Crore.

