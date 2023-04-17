Actress Chrisann Pereira, who is known for her roles in the films Sadak 2 and Batla House, has been locked up in UAE’s Sharjah Central jail on drug charges. She was reportedly caught with drugs and arrested by airport authorities. The actress’ brother Kevin told HT, “We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket.” Her mother Premila Pereira stated that her daughter was tricked by an individual named Ravi who had asked her to audition for an international web series in Dubai. Bhojpuri Actress Sapna Gill Arrested by Mumbai Police For Allegedly Attacking Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Actress Chrisann Pereira Arrested In Sharjah

