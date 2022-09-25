Chup: Revenge of the Artist released in theatres on September 23. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in the lead, the total collection of the film at the domestic box office stands at Rs 5.13 crore. Chup Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan is Outstanding While Sunny Deol is Restrained in R Balki's Uneven Serial-Killer Thriller.

Chup Box Office Collection Update

#Chup records healthy numbers on Day 2... The trending is good, since the numbers/footfalls are coming after the immensely successful #NationalCinemaDay2022... Fri 3.06 cr, Sat 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pfY9Nu6W2r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2022

