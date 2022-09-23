A special screening of the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt was held yesterday in Mumbai. Several celebs from Bollywood were seen in attendance for the event. Dulquer’s wife Amaal Salmaan too was seen for the screening of Chup movie. She opted for a pastel shaded outfit, kept her look minimal yet chic and posed stylishly with her hubby for the paparazzi. Take a look at some of their pictures below: Chup Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan is Outstanding While Sunny Deol is Restrained in R Balki's Uneven Serial-Killer Thriller.

Dulquer Salmaan And Amaal Salmaan

The Stylish Couple

