Rajesh Krishnan's directorial Crew, released in the theatres on March 29, has been enjoying a smooth ride at the box office. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon saw an impressive opening weekend making Rs 32. 60 crore. But the film's collections saw a dip on the first Monday. Crew made Rs 4.52 crore on Monday. The movie, made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, has already minted Rs 37.12 crore in India after completing four days at the box office. Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Film Earns Rs 32.60 Crore in India!.

Crew Box Office Collection

#Crew maintains a STRONG GRIP on the make-or-break, decisive Day 4 [Mon]… Urban centres continue to dominate… An open run till #Eid will help #Crew put up a robust total. [Week 1] Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 4.52 cr. Total: ₹ 37.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/0JDulaAnEH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)