Over the weekend, the latest film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, titled Crew, saw a significant boost in earnings. Released on Friday, March 29, the movie showed steady growth, starting with Rs 10.28 crore on the first day, Rs 10.87 crore on the second day (Saturday), and Rs 11.45 crore on the third day (Sunday). Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Crew has amassed Rs 32.60 crore at the domestic box office during its first weekend. This female-centric heist comedy film also features Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Heist Comedy Film Earns Rs 21.15 Crore in India!

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)