(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Crew Song 'Naina': Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Up the Heat in Ultra-Glam Music Video Teaser on Instagram, Song To Release On March 5 - WATCH
The forthcoming movie Crew, helmed by director Rajesh Krishnan, is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and AKFC Network. It is set to hit theaters on March 29.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 05:29 PM IST