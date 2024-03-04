Kareena Kapoor Khan, renowned for her captivating on-screen presence, continues to dazzle her audience with her latest Instagram post. The actress unveiled a tantalising glimpse of the song "Naina" from her upcoming film Crew, leaving fans in awe. Clad in a stunning neon Cassina gown, Kareena radiates glamour and allure, showcasing her near-perfect appearance. Accompanying the video teaser, she teased fans with the caption, "Attention all passengers. the hottest track of the year is almost HERE", building anticipation for the song's release scheduled for March 5. Crew Song 'Naina': Kriti Sanon Looks Irresistibly Stunning in the Upcoming Single's Teaser; Full Track Set to Drop on March 4 (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In This Video: