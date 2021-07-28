Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is in the news these days for his autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror. In the same, he has revealed something way too interesting. The filmmaker in his novel has talked about how Daniel Craig had auditioned for the role of James McKinley for his film Rang De Basanti which starred Aamir Khan. He also mentioned that Craig was his first choice. Sonam Kapoor Reveals First Look of Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Autobiography; To Be Out on July 27!

"Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history," he wrote. Finally, it was Steven Mackintosh who played the role of James McKinley.

Check It Out:

#BRTriviaOfTheDay #87 This comes at a time when #DanielCraig will b seen in his final #JamesBond film in the much awaited #NoTimeToDie! The role was 4 British jailor 'James McKinley', ultimately played by #StevenMackintosh ROM's Autobiography reveals the details! https://t.co/dDLeUTV2o4 pic.twitter.com/azoRW1LyVB — BollywoodRanker (@Bollywoodrank) July 28, 2021

