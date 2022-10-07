Deepika Padukone was seen at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 along with Hollywood A-listers. She made heads turns in grey dress, bold yet chic makeup and swept-back hairstyle. Pictures from the event have taken internet by storm in which she is seen accompanied by her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika Padukone Spells Eleganza as She Opts for Mini Dress at Paris Fashion Week (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone With Her Parents In Paris

Paris Fashion Week 2022

