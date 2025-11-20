PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was named African Men's Player of the Year at the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Awards 2025. The 27-year-old footballer had a stellar campaign where he helped PSG win the UEFA Champions League for the first time last season and was part of the French outfit's title triumphs in the Ligue 1, UEFA Super Cup, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions. Achraf Hakimi also played an important role in Morocco's qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Achraf Hakimi beat Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the top honour at the CAF Awards 2025, which was held in Morocco on November 19. Ligue 1 2024–25: Paris Saint-Germain Defender Achraf Hakimi Named Top African Player.

Achraf Hakimi Named African Men's Player of the Year 2025

In a sky full of stars, one outshines them all! 🌟 His. Him. 𝐇𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐦𝐢. Player of the Year! 🇲🇦#CAFAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/8ZWvUcYMGD — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CAF ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)