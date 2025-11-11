Shagun Sharma, who plays Pari in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has confirmed that she is in a relationship with her co-star Aman Gandhi, who plays her on-screen brother Hrithik Virani. Speaking about their relationship, Shagun said, “Yeh rumours nahi, sach hai. Hum show se pehle hi date kar rahe the.” (These aren’t rumours, it’s true. We were dating even before the show began). The two first sparked rumours when they posted pictures together on Valentine’s Day. Aman had earlier said he is open to settling down and considering arranged marriage as well. Despite their characters being siblings on screen, Shagun and Aman say they were comfortable with the roles and kept their personal and professional lives separate. When Shagun shared the interview clip, Aman reacted with a playful “Hahaha.” ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Parth Sells Mansion, Pari’s Secret Plan With Ranvijay and Parvati-Om’s Surprising Entry Shakes the Virani Household (Read To Know).

Shagun Sharma Confirms Relationship With Aman Gandhi – See Post

