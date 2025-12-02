Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking a powerful stand against street harassment through her latest collaboration with L’Oreal Paris’ Stand Up programme. Known for supporting social causes, Aishwarya encourages women to raise their voices and stop blaming themselves for such experiences. In the impactful video, she challenges outdated advice like “avoid eye contact,” instead urging women to face the problem head-on with confidence. “Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Never compromise your worth,” she says. The actress stresses that street harassment is never a woman’s fault, no matter her outfit or appearance. Her strong message has struck a chord with audiences, sparking positive discussions online about women’s safety and empowerment. Fans have praised her courage and honesty, with many calling the campaign a much-needed reminder that confidence and self-worth are a woman’s best armour. Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4; Book Tickets at INR 2,865 on This Link!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

