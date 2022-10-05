Deepika Padukone can rock any damn ensemble with absolute ease! The Bollywood diva who has represented India globally many times, was recently seen looking elegant at Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week. DP literally spelled glam as she opted for beige dress with padded shoulders and ruffled skirt for the show. Not to miss, her loud lip shade, sleek hairdo and handbag. Have a look! Deepika Padukone Slays in Criss-Cross Golden Top Paired with Quirky Jacket as She Represents India at BoF in Paris (View Pic).

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Johny Jacobs (@nishajohny)

