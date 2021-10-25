Deepika Padukone revamped her Instagram feed this year and has been posting quite some interesting content on her feed. The actress has posted a series of cute pictures of herself with an adorable caption.

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)