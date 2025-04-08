Actor Dhairya Karwa, best known for playing Deepika Padukone's husband in the 2022 romantic drama Gehraiyaan, secretly got married. The actor tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A photo of the actor at his wedding has been circulating on social media. The picture shows him seated in the mandap alongside his bride. Dhairya could be seen in an ivory sherwani, while his wife looked stunning in a red lehenga as they posed for the cameras. However, details regarding the actor's wife remain under wraps. Odia Actor and Politician Anubhav Mohanty Marries Jagruti Shukla in Intimate Ceremony – First Pictures of Newlyweds Out!.

‘Gehraiyaan’ Actor Dhairya Karwa Gets Married in Jaipur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)