Dheeraj Dhoopar who married his wife Vinny Arora on November 16, 2016, welcomed their first baby boy on August 10. Since then the pair have posted cute pictures of him. They shared another one, in which Dheeraj is seen holding his child, announcing that they have named their baby Zayn. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Wife Vinny Arora Share First Pics of Their Newborn Baby Boy!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

