After 7.5 years of massive success, Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan Luthra), airs its final episode today (December 6). While the show had a long, successful run since its debut in 2017, focusing on the love story of Preeta and Karan, fans are left disappointed by the abrupt and seemingly unfair ending. Following a generation leap, new characters like Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad were introduced. However, the finale, where Preeta is left in a coma, has sparked frustration among viewers. Check out their reactions below. Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits ‘Kundali Bhagya’ After More Than 7 Years of Playing Preeta Onscreen; Check Out Her Emotional Farewell Post.

'Disapppointing'

Disappointing show ends like this, leaving everything incomplete. Fans invest so much time and emotions, and this is what they get in return? It’s like they didn’t even care to wrap things up properly. Feels unfair, especially for a show like #KundaliBhagya #PalVeer #KaranPreeta pic.twitter.com/GQeDcJSQVz — 𝓘𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓽𝓪 𝓓 🍁 𝐒𝐑𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@IsShruti3020) December 6, 2024

'Worst'

The worst and the most weird ending of any show awards goes to Kundali Bhagya.🙃🙃🥲🥲😒😒😡😡 #KundaliBhagya pic.twitter.com/1qvFwht3Eh — Zainab Hassan (@ZainabH86956026) December 5, 2024

'Not a Planned Ending'

Ending of the show clearly showed not a planned ending. Whole team had no idea of show getting end. It was worst and sudden end of the show. I feel bad for actors specially those who had given 7.5yrs didnot deserve this and neither we audience. #KundaliBhagya — Sd Dams (@Sd_ddams) December 5, 2024

'Shame'

The writers of #KundaliBhagya deserves the worst writers award 🫤 shame on ekta and Mr. and Mrs. Nagpal who could even end a 7.5 years long show properly with good end At end Nidhi successed and both preeta and srishti stays in coma 💔#ShraddhaArya #ParasKalnawat #BaseerAli https://t.co/ib3DeSfkHX — ILoveMyself ❤️ (@i_love_theone) December 5, 2024

