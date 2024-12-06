After 7.5 years of massive success, Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan Luthra), airs its final episode today (December 6). While the show had a long, successful run since its debut in 2017, focusing on the love story of Preeta and Karan, fans are left disappointed by the abrupt and seemingly unfair ending. Following a generation leap, new characters like Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad were introduced. However, the finale, where Preeta is left in a coma, has sparked frustration among viewers. Check out their reactions below. Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits ‘Kundali Bhagya’ After More Than 7 Years of Playing Preeta Onscreen; Check Out Her Emotional Farewell Post.

'Disapppointing'

'Worst'

'Not a Planned Ending'

'Shame'

