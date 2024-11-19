Shraddha Arya, the famous actress famous for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has bid an emotional farewell to the show after an impressive seven-and-a-half-year journey. Now expecting her first child, Shraddha took to social media to share her heartfelt goodbye. In her Instagram post, she expressed a profound connection with the character of Preeta and her entire Kundali Bhagya family. She revealed the emotional difficulty she faced while writing her farewell message. “I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times because no words could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment... the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting, and loyal piece of work," a part of her post reads. Have a look. Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Reveals Shooting for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ From Home; TV Actress Thanks Her Team for Being Supportive During This Delicate Time.

Shraddha Arya Says Goodbye to 'Kundali Bhagya'

