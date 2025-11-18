Ahead of the much-awaited trailer release of Ranveer Singh's action entertainer Dhurandhar on Tuesday, the makers have treated the netizens with an intense new poster of the protagonist from the movie. ‘Dhurandhar’: Arjun Rampal Unleashes His Fierce Avatar As the ‘Angel of Death’ in New Poster (View Pic).

The image shows Ranveer in his rugged avatar with long hair and a bushy beard. He can be seen running with a rifle in his hands. The intensity in his eyes makes his appearance even more menacing.

Ranveer Singh Declares Himself ‘The Wrath of God’ as Makers Reveal Powerful New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Promising to take charge as 'The Wrath of God', Ranveer captioned the post, "I am ….. The Wrath of God (Crossed Swords Emoji) #DhurandharTrailer Out Today at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December. (sic)."

Originally, the trailer launch event was scheduled to take place on November 12; however, the makers later decided to postpone the event to November 18 due to unforeseen circumstances.

The makers had issued a statement saying, "As a mark of respect to the victims and families of yesterday's Delhi blasts as well as to be sensitive to the delicate situation concerning the health of our beloved Shri Dharmendra ji, the Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for tomorrow stands postponed. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic)."

Before unveiling the trailer of Aditya Dhar's directorial, the makers have been sharing character posters for the lead cast of the drama, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Adding to the hype further, the makers have also released the title track from the movie, which has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja.

A blend of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour, and cinematic grit, the track has been crooned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur with lyrics provided by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan. ‘Dhurandhar’ Title Track: Ranveer Singh’s Fierce Look Shines As He Declares, ‘Uncover the True Story of the Unknown Men’ (Watch Video).

Bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, along with Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is expected to reach the theatres on December 5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Ranveer Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).