Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant celebrated Diwali with her mother Jaya Sawant, who passed away in 2023. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (October 20), The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a heartfelt video where she could be seen offering flowers, sweets, and firecrackers to her heavenly mother and placing them on her grave. In the video, she carefully arranged the cross on her mother’s grave and adorned it with flowers. She also placed a bottle, which seemed to be a wine bottle. Rakhi shared, "Mom, Happy Diwali. Meri maa ke liye happy Diwali. Ye ghaas kyon ugaya hai itna? Tum log aate nahi ho kya maa ke paas? Teen saal se koi bhi nahi aaya mere maa ke paas." Her emotional tribute to her mother was a heart-wrenching reminder of the pain of losing the most important person in one's life. Diwali 2025: Poonam Pandey Shares Her Surprise After Spotting Firecrackers Named ‘Poonam Pataka’ and ‘Pandey Fuljhadi’ – Here’s How She Reacted! (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Pays Emotional Tribute at Mother Jaya Sawant’s Grave on Diwali – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MovieMate Media (@moviematemedia)

