An old post of Shah Rukh Khan wanting '10 Sequels' for Don goes viral right after the release of Don 3's teaser. SRK wrote, "Thanx Farhan Ritesh PC Lara, Nawab & my man Boman...one of the finest film making fun I ever had. Hope we all make 10 sequels to Don!." Recently, Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's Don 3 teaser got released and received mixed emotions from fans. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Old Post Here:

Thanx Farhan Ritesh PC Lara, Nawab & my man Boman...one of the finest film making fun I ever had. Hope we all make 10 sequels to Don! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 23, 2013

